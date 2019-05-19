Kilmarnock qualify for Europe for first time in 18 years
The team have finished third in the season after beating Rangers 2-1 at Rugby Park.
Kilmarnock have qualified for Europe for the first time in 18 years after defeating Rangers 2-1 at Rugby Park on Sunday.
The result sees Killie finish the season in third place.
Eamon Brophy scored what proved to be the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.
It's over half a century since Kilmarnock secured third spot in the top flight.
