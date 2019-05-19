Kilmarnock qualify for Europe for first time in 18 years

The team have finished third in the season after beating Rangers 2-1 at Rugby Park.

Winners: Eamonn Brophy celebrates with Chris Burke. SNS

Kilmarnock have qualified for Europe for the first time in 18 years after defeating Rangers 2-1 at Rugby Park on Sunday.

The result sees Killie finish the season in third place.

Eamon Brophy scored what proved to be the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

It's over half a century since Kilmarnock secured third spot in the top flight.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.