Celtic fans got 'glimpse of the future' with Dembele

Neil Lennon handed a debut to 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele against Hearts.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6038621728001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Celtic manager Neil Lennon told fans they had been given "a glimpse of the future" after he handed a debut to teenager Karamoko Dembele in the 2-1 win over Hearts.

The 16-year-old was brought on at half-time in the dress rehearsal for the cup final and joined in the title celebrations after the final whistle.

Lennon was delighted with Dembele's contribution and said the young talent had shown why he is so highly rated.

"He was great to watch," the Celtic boss said. "He is the type of player that you want at Celtic.

"He gets the crowd off their feet with their football intelligence.

"Everyone talks about the skill, but his football intelligence was very good.

"I was delighted for him, Obviously we need to keep a lid on it, but it's great that the fans have seen the glimpse of the future.

"It was a great time, end of the season, 45 minutes.

"The kid is 16, we know how talented he is and we just want to develop him in the right way.

"He has been training with the first team and he has had a very good season with the development team and I had no hesitation giving him 45 minutes

"There was always a plan to give him some game time, but with Burkey going off we thought we should throw him in there and let him play."