Gerrard lauds Morelos and expects striker to stay

The Rangers boss praised his striker as he hit the 30-goal mark for the season.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6038628336001-steven-gerrard.jpg" />

Steven Gerrard has said that Alfredo Morelos finished the season showing what he's best as doing, while suggesting he expects the Colombian to remain at Rangers next season.

Rangers ended their season with a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock but Morelos had brought his side level with a left-footed strike that took him to 30 goals for the season.

The brought praise from his manager, who said it was a reminder of his qualities after the player had served a four-match suspension in April and then been named as a substitute for two matches on his return,

"It is a great finish from Alfredo, a poacher's goal and his all round level this season deserves 30 goals," Gerrard said.

"I'm pleased for him. I'm hoping he's learned a lot from the last five weeks. That is what we should be talking about with Alfredo - his goals, his play - rather than talking about the discipline side.

"It's good for him to go away and remember another goal than the last four weeks."

There has been speculation that the striker could leave Ibrox this summer if the right offer is made but Gerrard made it clear he wasn't anticipating the loss of his top scorer.

"He is on a four-year contract," the Rangers boss said. "We have had one bid for Alfredo since I've been Rangers manager and it was for three million euros. Would you expect to see him in the summer if you were me?"

Gerrard also addressed reports of a three-year deal being agreed with Greg Stewart to take the forward to Ibrox, saying: "Watch this space".