Steve Clarke named as the new Scotland manager 

The former Kilmarnock boss has signed a contract at Hampden until 2022.

Clarke has been named as Scotland boss. SNS Group

Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new manager of the Scotland national team.

The 55-year-old has been appointed as the successor to Alex McLeish, who was removed from his post in April. Clarke has signed a three year contract which will take him through until the end of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The announcement comes two days after Clarke led Kilmarnock to a third place finish in the Premiership, their best top flight finish since 1966, and secured European football for the first time since 2001.

Clarke takes over a Scotland side which has suffered a difficult start to Euro 2020 qualifying, having lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan before defeating San Marino 2-0.However, a play-off place has already been secured after McLeish guided Scotland to the top of their Nations league group last year.

The first matches in charge for the new manager will be against Cyprus and Belgium in June and he is expected to name his first squad on May 28.

"It is an honour to be appointed Scotland National Head Coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment," Clarke said.

"I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

"I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women's World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it's my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to EURO 2020."

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive said: "Steve's pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates. This season's achievements simply reaffirm the credentials we believe will be of huge benefit to the Scotland National Team.

"I am delighted that we now have the country's deserved Manager of the Year to lead the Scotland National Team and his experience over the past two decades will be integral to rejuvenating our UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign, which resumes next month.

"It was important that we undertook the recruitment process diligently and respectfully, especially given the importance of the final games of the domestic season for Kilmarnock, Steve and his players.

"I would like to thank the Kilmarnock owner, Billy Bowie, and the club in general for their professionalism throughout the recruitment process."

And Bowie said that Clarke leaves Kilmarnock with the best wishes of the everyone at Rigby Park.

"On behalf of the board of directors and everyone connected with Kilmarnock FC, I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to Steve for his passion and dedication to job," he told the club's official website. "While we're naturally disappointed to lose such a talented manager, I understand the lure of managing Scotland is a powerful one.

"Steve leaves an incredible legacy, delivering our best campaign in over half a century and providing European football for the first time since 2001. His place in this club's illustrious history is assured and he will always be welcomed back to Rugby Park with open arms."

SNS Group

Saltcoats-born Clarke began his professional career at St Mirren and spent five years in Paisley before heading south to Chelsea, where he made over 300 appearances and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup. He won six Scotland caps as a player, making his final appearance against Netherlands in 1994.

After hanging up his boots, the former defender went into coaching and was assistant to Ruud Gullit at Newcastle Untied before returning to Stamford bridge, first as a youth coach and then as Jose Mourinho's assistant as the side won five trophies in three seasons, including back-to-back league titles.

Clarke continued as assistant to Avram Grant and then worked for Gianfranco Zola at West Ham and Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool before becoming a manager in his own right.

The Scot took over at West Bromwich Albion in 2012 and took the team to a record points total and eight place finish in his first season. However, he was sacked in December of his second season after a poor run of form.

He then had an unsuccessful stint as Reading manager and worked briefly as Roberto Di Matteo's assistant at Aston Villa.

Clarke returned to Scotland in October 2017 to take the reins of Kilmarnock, who were bottom of the league and without a win. After kicking off with consecutive draws against Rangers and Celtic, Clarke masterminded a dramatic rise that saw the team secure a top six place and then finish in fifth place with a club record points total.

In his second season he continued progress, working to a tight budget but guiding the team to third place and bringing European football back to Rugby Park. He heads to Hampden having been named as Manager of the Year twice in a row.