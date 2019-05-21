Hearts midfielder Olly Lee ruled out of cup final

The midfielder has a knee injury and faces a lengthy lay-off.

Lee will be out for over two months. SNS Group

Hearts have confirmed that midfielder Olly Lee will miss the Scottish Cup final against Celtic after suffering an injury last week.

Lee twisted his knee during the league match at Celtic Park on Sunday and had to be substituted after just 12 minutes.

Manager Craig Levein has revealed that the injury is serious and that the player will miss the showpiece match at Hampden and won't return to training until July.

"Its hugely disappointing news for us, and especially for Olly," Levein told the club's official website.

"He twisted his knee on the pitch with nobody around him on Sunday and at the time it didn't look too good, now we know that he'll be out for around ten weeks.

"Missing out on a cup final is hard to take so Olly now has to focus on his rehab and target making a comeback for the beginning of the next league campaign.

"We'll continue to monitor the progress of Peter Haring and Arnaud Djoum this week, and I expect Harry Cochrane to return from illness, so we will have options in midfield for Saturday's game."