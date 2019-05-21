Maxwell: Clarke was the outstanding candidate for Scotland

The Scottish FA chief executive says Steve Clarke was the only manager he spoke to.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said Steve Clarke was the "outstanding" candidate for the Scotland job and the only person he spoke to about taking on the role.

Former Kilmarnock boss Clarke was appointed as national team boss on Monday and given a three-year contract and a remit to qualify for Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022.

Maxwell, who admitted he felt under pressure to get the right man following Alex McLeish's departure, said that the board had considered a shortlist of six candidates but only spoke to one man after it was clear who ticked all the boxes.

"The first thing that the board had to do was understand the skills and attributes that we wanted the national team coach to have and then you can start to refine that again against the candidates," he said.

"We analysed half a dozen to a good degree. We went in-depth into different aspects of their careers, their win ratios, loss ratios, points won from losing positions. All the usual things.

"Throughout the process Steve was far and away the outstanding candidate and we're absolutely delighted to be able to secure him."

Clarke's appointment has been praised by fans and critics alike, surprising even the chief executive.

"I thought the choice would go down well," he said. "I didn't think he would go down as well as he has.

"I've screenshotted every journalist that's said it's a great appointment. I'm going to keep that for whenever they tell us it wasn't."

And Maxwell said that the reaction from fans was positive and he was hopeful that it would result in close to a full house for the next qualifier at the national stadium.

I'm delighted for the Tartan Army. They've obviously been very vocal on social media saying how pleased they are with the appointment. I'm very hopeful and sure it will translate into people coming for the Cyprus game, which would be great for Steve and his first game in charge.

