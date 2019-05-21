  • STV
McGregor insists Celtic must treat final like any other game

The Celtic midfielder sees the benefit of routine with the treble treble in sight.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says the players are excited by the prospect of the 'treble treble' but need to treat the cup final like every other game.

With the League Cup and the Premiership already secured, victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final would bring Celtic an unprecedented third consecutive clean sweep of trophies.

McGregor conceded that the prize on offer was a motivator to the players but said that keeping to the normal routines had brought success in the past and wouldn't change in the countdown to the Hampden final.

"We treat it the same," he told STV. "We know it's a big game but our success has been built on just turning up, being prepared, respecting the opponent and treating every match the same.

"The message inside the building doesn't change whether it's this week or last week.

"I think [it is a motivator]. The clear focus is the game at the weekend and with the league fixtures finished everyone is looking forward to the big end to the season. 

"But for us we have to keep our feet on the ground, keep that humbleness and keep working hard in training. 

"It does excite you and there's a wee bit extra in the game but I'm sure the boys will be professional about it."

The final won't mark the end of the season for McGregor, who is certain to be in new Scotland boss Steve Clarke's squad to face Cyprus and Belgium. The midfielder welcomed the appointment of the former kilmarnock boss and said that he could be the man to be a long-term success in the hot seat.

"I think it's a good appointment," he said. "Everyone's excited by it and it's got the nation talking again.

"It's very positive from our frame of mind going into these two games. His organisation is excellent and hopefully he can bring that to Scotland.

"Everyone has to get behind the nation. These two games coming up are big games but we also need to look bigger picture this time in terms of building this campaign and the next one.

"You choose a manager and you hope for instant success. But if you look at the other home nations it was grown over a period of time and hopefully we can get to that standard and reach a major tournament, which everyone is desperate to do."


