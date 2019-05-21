Haring raring to go but Lee will miss Scottish Cup Final

  • STV
Hearts midfielder Olly Lee will miss Saturday's game against Celtic.

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee will miss Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic - but Peter Haring has declared himself fit for the Hampden clash.

Former Luton player Lee has been ruled out for two-and-a-half months after twisting his knee early in Sunday's league defeat at Celtic Park.

But Haring has handed boss Craig Levein a major boost ahead of facing Neil Lennon's triple-treble chasers by insisting he has shaken off the groin complaint that has kept him out since last month's semi-final win over Inverness.

He said: "I'm good to go. I'm feeling really well. I took some days off after getting an injection then started with some work in the gym.

"I started some light running abut 10 days ago and have been doing a little bit more every day.

"It's been a stressful few weeks worrying whether I'd make the final.

"After the semi-final against Inverness it was quite sore and didn't get better for about a week.

"That's why we decided to see if the injection would help and it did help a lot.

"Even then I didn't know if I'd make the final and just had to see how it went once I started training. But it has felt fine and now I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Breaking the bad news on Lee's injury, Levein told the club's official website: "It's hugely disappointing news for us, and especially for Olly.

"He twisted his knee on the pitch with nobody around him on Sunday and at the time it didn't look too good, now we know that he'll be out for around 10 weeks.

"Missing out on a cup final is hard to take so Olly now has to focus on his rehab and target making a comeback for the beginning of the next league campaign."

Levein says he will continue to monitor Arnaud Djoum - who has recently been kept out by an Achilles problem - while he expects Harry Cochrane back from the bout of illness that kept him out on Sunday.

