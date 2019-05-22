Motherwell sign Denmark international Casper Sloth

The eight-times capped midfielder will move once his contract ends at Silkeborg.

Casper Sloth: Signed two-year deal at Motherwell. Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Motherwell have announced the signing of Denmark international midfielder Casper Sloth.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year contract to move to Scotland once his time at Silkeborg ends in late June.

The former Aarhus player has eight international caps and spent two seasons with Leeds but only made 14 appearances under six managers before returning to his homeland in 2016.

Manager Stephen Robinson told Motherwell's website: "Casper has undoubted technical ability and arrives at the club with an impressive CV.

"He was at one point considered one of the real emerging talents in Danish football, but perhaps will have been frustrated with how his career has gone over the last few years.

"We want to give him the platform and help him recapture his best form. Motherwell is a club which prides itself on getting people back on the right path, and that's very much our aim with Casper.

"He has been over to train with us and impressed us not only with his ability on the park, but his desire, his hunger to be here and with a bit of a point to prove.

"We are continuing to work on transfer targets. Our priorities now lie in bringing in forwards."

Mothewell earlier announced that winger Elliott Frear was set to leave Fir Park.