Tierney fit for cup final but will miss Scotland games

The left-back will be ready to take on Hearts on Saturday but will miss Steve Clarke's debut.

Tierney: Will be back in time for final. SNS

Kieran Tierney is fit and ready to help Celtic get their 'triple treble' bid over the line in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

But the left-back has also revealed an operation following the final will rule him out for Steve Clarke's opening two Scotland games against Cyprus and Belgium.

The 21-year-old, who has been back in full training this week, will go under the knife for a double hernia operation just two days after Saturday's club season's finale against Hearts at Hampden.

When asked if he would be fit for the Hampden showpiece, he said: "Yeah, I have been in training the last two days, that is the two hardest days of training and I think I have coped quite well with that so it is positive going into the game.

"I think the timescale (after an operation) can vary for different people, but I think most are between three and six weeks so it's not too bad to be honest."

Scotland will then take on Cyprus at the national stadium two weeks after the Scottish Cup final in a Euro 2020 qualifier in what will be Steve Clarke's first game in charge of the side.

Three days after that they will travel to Brussels to take on the number one ranked team in world football.

But despite being keen to show the new manager what he can offer, Tierney realises it is better for his long-term future to get the issue dealt with as soon as possible.

He said: "I would love to be able to go away with Scotland but unfortunately the operation is booked for a couple of days after the cup final so that would rule me out.

"Of course you are frustrated, you want to go away and you want to make an impression for the new manager but I need to think of myself long term as well and the best thing would be to get the operation as soon as I can."

After a strong start to the season, the niggling injury has meant the fan favourite has been in and out of the team since the winter break.

He said: "The first half of the season was great for me, I think I played most games up until Christmas and obviously after that it has been a bit in and out with injuries but that's what happens in football.

"I try not to get too upset about it as it it could happen to anybody at any time."

