Sinclair 'delighted' with one-year extension to Celtic deal

The winger says he couldn't have asked for any better than the trophy haul since moving north.

Scott Sinclair has said he always wanted to stay at Celtic and is happy the club have extended his contract for another year.

The club exercised their clause allowing them to extend his existing deal beyond this summer, putting to rest speculation that he could have left for nothing at the end of the season.

The winger said he was settled in Glasgow and was happy that the club had taken the decision on his future.

"I always wanted to stay," he said. "Everyone knows my situation and how I love this club and I want to be here.

"I love the fans and playing for Celtic.

"Games like this and playing in cup finals, there's nothing better.

"I was delighted. I am here for another year and I am looking forward to it."

Though he was a regular starter and Player of the Year in his first season, Sinclair has been inconsistent and no longer has a guaranteed first team starting place.

Asked if that meant he was anxious ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup final against Hearts, he insisted he was comfortable waiting to see if he was in Neil Lennon's plans for Hampden.

"Not at all, I'm very relaxed," he said. "Whatever the team is, the manager chooses it and that's up to him.

"I'm very relaxed going in to the game and I'm sure everyone else is because we've been there before."

Sinclair's time in Glasgow has seen him enjoy huge success in domestic competition.

The team now stand on the verge of completing a third successive clean sweep of domestic trophies and he admitted it had been a special time in his career.

"Hopefully we can make it a treble," he said. "Not just for myself but for the whole team.

"It has been a great time and we have to make sure we get the job done.

"Being part of the double treble as a player has been great. It is a massive achievement.

"When I came up here you are not even thinking about double trebles or treble trebles, you come and work hard and see how it goes.

"I couldn't have asked for anything better. It comes down to hard work and the winning mentality of the players."

