Levein: We can beat Celtic to do the 'single single'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Hearts boss says previous results show his side can lift the Scottish Cup.

Levein has belief that Hearts have a big performance in them.
Levein has belief that Hearts have a big performance in them. SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein has pointed to previous success over Celtic as proof his side can win the Scottish Cup.

Celtic have dominated in recent seasons and victory at Hampden on Saturday would secure a 'triple treble' for Neil Lennon's side. 

Levein didn't downplay the task facing his players but stressed that lifting the silverware was just as important to Hearts.

"We're going for the single single," he said. "That's just as important to us.

"We've got recent history of beating Celtic and I feel the recent history of preparation for the game has gone extremely well. Getting those players back makes me feel better.

"The proof will be in the pudding of course but we can beat Celtic, we've proven that. We've got a big occasion in us, I'm certain of that.

"It's just about us all bringing our A game at the right time and getting the rub of the green. That'll be needed."

Levein said he was an admirer of Celtic but highlighted his own side's impressive win that stopped Brendan Rodgers' 'Invincible' side in their tacks.

"I've got tremendous respect for a team that's been as successful as Celtic have been," he said. "As much as they have more money than other teams, that doesn't always mean that you can have a clean sweep of all the trophies.

"We were in the privileged position of being able to stop Celtic's long run of unbeaten matches which was a good thing for us. Again, there was something in there to help us with the task of winning this trophy.

"But I'm really not thinking about Celtic not getting their treble treble. I'm thinking about us and our players becoming the heroes and legends that win this Scottish Cup. That's our focus and motivation."

The manager drew on his own experience to explain why he'll be emphasising to his players the importance of seizing the moment.

"As a kid, going back to when I played at Hearts we qualified for Europe and were competing to win the league and you think that's normal," he said. "It wasn't.

"These opportunities come around very rarely unless you're with one of the two Glasgow clubs who are regularly in finals. That's why I admire someone like Derek McInnes at Aberdeen who has managed to get his team competing at a very high level in European games, cup finals and cup semi-finals.

"I think that's the place I feel we're getting to. I feel the team is improving. I want to be sitting here a couple of times a season at least, if possible."

Hearts haven't met Celtic in the Scottish Cup final since 1956 when the Edinburgh side were 3-1 winners. Levein said that the status those players enjoyed could be an inspiration to the team he picks this weekend.

"I knew a lot of the players," he said. "Probably more when I was playing there were a lot of ex-players in and around the club at times.

"It's a long time ago. I've met a lot of them and these players are still very, very fondly remembered by fans of that era.

"Our players can do the same thing and still be talked about in 40 or 50 years time and held in the same regard. There's a lot of reasons for us to do this and get it right."

