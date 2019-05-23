  • STV
Lennon warns Celtic players not to get drawn in by hype

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Celtic boss wants minds focused on playing Hearts and not by talk of 'trebles'.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has warned his players there's danger of being sucked into 'treble treble' hype ahead of the Scottish Cup final and they'll face a battle to defeat a tough Hearts side.

The Glasgow side already have the League Cup and the Premiership title in hand and would complete a third consecutive clean sweep of domestic trophies if they win on Sunday.

Lennon wants his squad to put that prospect far from their minds right now and stay professional, concentrating on winning the match and then thinking about the scale of the achievement later.

"Hearts are a very difficult obstacle for us to overcome so there's no point me sitting here telling you how I'm going to feel when we win the cup," he said. "That will hopefully all come at half past five on Saturday.

"In the meantime, I'm just wary of everyone talking about treble trebles, bus parades and blah blah blah...

"We've got to play the game and not the occasion. That's really important. It's the message we will be hammering over to the players over the next two days."

The manager also admitted that some players would be making their last appearance in the club's colours and could have that added distraction to deal with.

"It's great being a Celtic player but you want to be a winning Celtic player and these boys have done it spectacularly well under the tutelage of Brendan [Rodgers] and certainly in my time here," he said.

"There's been a good edge to training this week. We reminded them of their responsibilities this week about not being on holiday mode.

"I know that for some of them it may be their last appearance but they can't get caught up in the emotion of that either. They've got a job to do and a trophy to win.

"It's important they prepare as if it's the most important game of their lives, as if it's their debut never mind their last game.

"The whole focus has to be on that and not the noise surrounding anything else."

'It's important they prepare as if it's the most important game of their lives, as if it's their debut never mind their last game.'
Neil Lennon

While Lennon has a collection of silverware to his name from his managerial career, opposition manager Craig Levein has never lifted the Scottish Cup. Lennon expressed surprise and paid tribute to the man who will be in the opposition dugout at Hampden.

He said: "It does surprise me Craig's never won a trophy. He's an outstanding manager. He's been that good he has managed his country.

"He's turned Hearts around again. He's got longevity, he's a workaholic and I know what the club means to him.

"He'll be as motivated as anyone come Saturday.

"Hearts made a really good start to the season and but for some horrendous injuries could have had a stronger season. They are formidable and we'll have to be at our best to beat them."

