Premiership play-off on knife edge after draw at Tannadice

The sides will now play in a take all final game in Paisley.

Play-off: Sides share a 0-0 first leg draw. SNS

The fight to be included in next season's Scottish Premiership remains on a knife-edge after a 0-0 draw between Dundee United and St Mirren at Tannadice.

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney will be the happiest of the two bosses after the hard fought game in Dundee on Thursday.

United will now travel to Paisley on Sunday knowing they just need a win to ensure their return to the top-flight after three seasons in the Championship.

Robbie Nielson will now take his side to St Mirren Park for a take all final game on Sunday afternoon.

United lost at the same stage of the competition in 2017 when they went down 1-0 to Hamilton.