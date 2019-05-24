  • STV
Berra: Lifting the cup would be highlight of my career

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Hearts captain says his team can seize their opportunity and defeat Celtic.

Hearts captain Christophe Berra believes his side have it in them to shock Celtic at Hampden and hand him the crowning moment of his career.

Berra was an unused substitute when Hearts defeated Gretna on penalties in 2006 and is focused on picking up a second winners medal in his second spell at Hearts.

Now a veteran, he says he's learned that the chance to pick up a trophy can't be underestimated at any point in a player's career and he knows where success at Hampden would stand in his own personal history.

"I have had some big games in my career, played obviously with my national team but I think this would be the highlight," he said.

"I have come back to Scotland, to Edinburgh, to my home team and I don't think there would be a better occasion or highlight of my career than lifting the trophy with Hearts.

"I am not getting any younger so there won't be as many opportunities in the next few years although hopefully there will be.

"In football, especially when you are younger, you don't realise there are very few players who will have opportunities to win silverware.

"In Scotland at the moment Celtic are dominating the domestic scene and down in England it is Man City and Liverpool.

"If you are not in that bracket it is very few and far between. You have to give your all at every opportunity you get and hopefully make the most of it."

'I have come back to Scotland, to Edinburgh, to my home team and I don't think there would be a better occasion or highlight of my career than lifting the trophy with Hearts.'
Christophe Berra

Berra conceded that Hearts might need a bit of good fortune as well as their best performance if they are to win on Saturday and he said that there was no doubting Celtic's class. But the Hearts skipper said there should be no nerves or fear in his team-mates as they looked to harness their excitement and show their best.

"Every team has weaknesses but they have won eight in a row so they undoubtedly have that quality," he said. "We will respect them but we won't fear them.

"We always have a big performance in us, we have done it against Celtic in the past, especially at home.

"Hampden is Celtic's second home so it will be a difficult task.

"But we hold no fear. It will be a tough game, we are not stupid, we are the underdogs but we have nothing to lose.

"We know what we are coming up against and looking forward to the challenge. We are very excited. It is a massive occasion to be involved in.

"It feels like a long week, we just want the game to come and we will deal with it.

"We have been working hard on the training pitch on things we want to do and if we can put those things into the match with a bit of lady luck we have a chance."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.