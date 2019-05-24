Brown hails Rodgers for fixing Celtic's Hampden mindset

The Celtic skipper says his former manager gave players belief in themselves.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6040650678001-scott-brown.jpg" />

Scott Brown has credited former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers with curing the team's 'Hampden hoodoo' and setting them on course for their unparalleled trophy haul in recent years.

The holders go in to Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts aiming to land the trophy and seal their third successive treble and continue a remarkable run.

But Celtic skipper Brown remembers when the team fell short at Hampden and says Rodgers changed the players' thinking to ensure success. And the midfielder believes Neil Lennon will make sure the team is in the right frame of mind to beat Hearts and enjoy silverware once again.

Celtic's last defeat in the competition was back in 2016 when they went out in the semi-finals and Rangers progressed to play Hibs in the final. The Edinburgh side lifted the cup and brown says he remembers feeling "jealous" when watching the game but that the following season brought change at Celtic.

"Brendan came in and changed our mindset," he said. "We didn't have a great track record at Hampden before that but he made us realise how to change our mindset, how to improve, how to win.

"While he was here we won seven trophies on the trot. Now Neil's here, we need to make sure we make it nine on the spin for him.

"Brendan pushed us to another level. It was great man management more than anything. He made us believe in ourselves.

"Neil's also very good at motivating and he'll do that before the game too."

'We'll deal with (Neil Lennon's future) after the game. If he stays the lads will love it.' Scott Brown

Lennon took over on an interim basis after Rodgers' departure in February but his future at the club hasn't been confirmed as yet. Regardless of the outcome, brown says the manager should be applauded for his efforts since taking over at short notice.

"It was always going to be hard when Brendan left but we've got a fantastic manager who as soon as Celtic called, he came right away," he said. "The gaffer's been phenomenal since he first came in.

"We'll deal with (his future) after the game. If he stays the lads will love it. If he doesn't, the lads will thank him for everything he's done for us.

"He came in eight years ago when we needed him then and put us back on the map in terms of winning trophies. He taught everyone what it is to be a winner.

"He loves the club probably more than anyone in that dressing room.

"He's got great ambitions. If he gets the job then it's fantastic for everyone but if he doesn't he's still done fantastic since coming in.

"A win on Saturday would be the icing on the cake for him."

