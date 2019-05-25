Hearts v Celtic: All you need to know ahead of the cup final

The showpiece final at Hampden pits Craig Levein's Hearts against Neil Lennon' Celtic.

Berra and Brown will lead their teams out at Hampden. SNS Group

Ninety-five teams entered this year's Scottish Cup, 103 matches have been played and 347 goals have been scored. Now one game remains to decide if Hearts or Celtic will lift the Scottish Cup.

Celtic aim to continue their recent domination of the domestic game and seal an unprecedented 'treble treble', while Hearts know that victory at Hampden will transform a disappointing season into one that becomes part of the club's folklore.

Captains Christophe Berra and Scott Brown will lead their teams out at a packed Hampden Park for a 3pm kick-off and one of them will be acclaimed by their support as they climb the steps to collect the trophy.

Ahead of the match, we've got everything you need to know about both sides in one place.

How Hearts reached the final

Hearts defeated Inverness in the semi-finals. SNS Group

Hearts 1 Livingston 0 (Fourth Round)

Hearts edged a tight contest thanks to a well-worked goal from Sean Clare early in the second half. Clare curled home from 18 yards after a deft lay-off from debutant David Vanecek.

First-team coach Jon Daly said: "It was a fantastic move. I spoke to David at half-time about getting hold of the ball and giving us a platform to build from, I thought he was loose in the first half. Sean in the first half was slack and Foxy (coach Liam Fox) had a little pop at him. It's great that you get a reaction from them."

Hearts 4 Auchinleck Talbot 0 (Fifth Round)

The Ayrshire Junior outfit earned a trip to Tynecastle with a shock derby win over Ayr but Christophe Berra headed home inside 10 minutes to settle the hosts' nerves. Demi Mitchell and Steven MacLean netted before Aidan Keena notched his first Hearts goal.

Manager Craig Levein said: "It was a bit of a no-win situation for us, but I was pleased with our first-half performance."

Hearts 2 Partick Thistle 1 (Quarter-Final Replay)

Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw in Maryhill after failing to build on Berra's early goal, and they were given another tough test in the replay. Scott McDonald put the visitors ahead from close range in the 17th minute but Uche Ikpeazu worked space to net seven minutes later.

The second half was all about penalties - Clare scored one, Ikpeazu missed one and Thistle were denied two strong appeals in stoppage time.

Levein said: "Once we settled down and scored a couple, I thought we were dominating - until that last five or 10 minutes."

Hearts 3 Inverness 0 (Semi-Final)

Hearts overcame a team managed by John Robertson, their record goalscorer and former manager, after a polished second-half showing. Ikpeazu and John Souttar scored following corners before Clare netted from the spot.

"We've had a roller coaster season but I'm so proud of the players, how they dealt with the pressure," Levein said.

How Celtic reached the final

Celtic cruised past Aberdeen in the semi-final. SNS Group

Celtic 3 Airdrie 0 (Fourth Round)

Timothy Weah came off the bench to net on his debut but it was Scott Sinclair who did most of the damage against the League One side. The winger scored twice, had a penalty saved and a goal controversially disallowed for offside.

Former boss Brendan Rodgers said: "I feel for Scotty as the (offside goal) is an easy decision. The linesman, bless him, he's in a really good position and those are the ones you've got to see. It's obviously cost Scotty a hat-trick."

Celtic 5 St Johnstone 0 (Fifth Round)

Sinclair got his hat-trick this time as Celtic beat Saints for the third time in 10 days. But he was upstaged by Scott Brown, who blasted home from 30 yards to record his first goal in almost two years.

James Forrest netted his sixth goal against the Perth club this season. It was a record 24th consecutive victory in domestic cup ties.

"The consequence of it is they break a record, another great tribute to how well they have been working for two-and-a-half years," Rodgers said.

Hibernian 0 Celtic 2 (Quarter-Finals)

Rodgers departed five days before the trip to Easter Road and Celtic had to negotiate another game in Edinburgh in between. Neil Lennon returned to lead the Hoops to victory over Hearts and then his former club, with Brown and Forrest on target in Leith as they recorded an 11th win in 11 domestic games in 2019.

Lennon said: "Forrest and Brown, it was like going back in time to 2010, they were with me at that time. Nine years later, they are still outstanding footballers and for me they are two Celtic greats, still writing plenty of chapters for what time they have got left here."

Aberdeen 0 Celtic 3 (Semi-Finals)

Celtic eventually cruised to victory against the nine-man Dons, who also had managerial pair Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty sent to the stand. The key moment was a second yellow card for Dom Ball following a late aerial challenge on Ryan Christie, which put the midfielder out of the final.

Forrest scored a sensational opener, Odsonne Edouard converted a penalty and Tom Rogic added a brilliant third, just after being the victim of a crude challenge from Lewis Ferguson.

Lennon hailed Forrest afterwards: "He's one of the best players in Britain now. His goal was top-class and set us on another tremendous victory."

What the managers said

Craig Levein knows his side are underdogs as they go into the game but says his belief is that Hearts have "a big performance" in them and can cause an upset in the big occasion. The Hearts boss has managed his squad in the hopes that he can get crucial contributions from Arnaud Djoum, Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring after the trio suffered injuries in the weeks before the final.

Levein praised Celtic for their performances over the season but made it clear everyone at Tynecastle was doing their utmost to ensure that the Hearts faithful would be enjoying a party on Saturday night.

Neil Lennon approaches the final in the peculiar position of having taken over from Brendan Rodgers at the quarter final stage and still being unsure of his position at Celtic after the final. He insisted he won't let that distract him and warned players not to let the hype about the 'treble treble' affect their focus.

What the players said

Christophe Berra has had quite a career so far, having picked up a Scottish Cup medal as an unused substitute back in 2006 before time spent down south with Wolves and Ipswich as well as picking up 41 Scotland caps. But he says nothing would beat lifting the trophy for his hometown team.

Like Levein, he admitted that Celtic are formidable opponents but said "Every team has weaknesses".

Picking up silverware has been a regular occurrence for Scott Brown over the years but he said Celtic aren't taking the final lightly. The Celtic skipper cast his mind back to several years ago when the team seemed to falter when they played at the national stadium but says that has been set right after mind games with Brendan Rodgers.

With injuries to major players derailing the league campaign, Hearts haven't had their problems to seek this season but the cup run has been a boost to all at the club John Souttar says this could all reach its peak on Saturday.

If Neil Lennon is concerned about his players falling for the hype, then Callum McGregor may help put him at ease. The midfielder preached 'business as usual' and said that the players are working as hard as ever to get it right on the pitch at the national stadium.

Team news

Hearts boss Craig Levein is confident three key players will be fit for the William Hill Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Uche Ikpeazu (hamstring), Peter Haring (groin) and Arnaud Djoum (Achilles) all missed the 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park on the last day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season but have made progress.

Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena, Ben Garuccio, Demetri Mitchell and Steven Naismith are all still out with knee injuries with Olly Lee joining the list after picking up a similar injury at Parkhead.

Provisional squad: Zlamal, M Smith, Godinho, Burns, Brandon, Dikamona, Berra, Souttar, Shaughnessy, Cochrane, Mulraney, Bozanic, Djoum, Haring, Clare, Wighton, MacLean, C Smith, ikpeazu, Vanecek, Edwards, Petkov, Hickey, Doyle.

James Forrest and Kieran Tierney have declared themselves fit for Saturday's William Hill Scottish Cup final clash with Hearts.

The Parkhead pair have been rested for the last couple of games with hamstring and hernia issues respectively but will be in Neil Lennon's team as they take on the Jambos.

Skipper Scott Brown will also be available following a foot injury while Oliver Burke is hopeful he will take some part despite a knee problem.

Ryan Christie (face), Jack Hendry, Vakoun Bayo, Dedryck Boyata (all hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (all knee) are still out. Leigh Griffiths is back training after dealing with personal issues.

Provisional squad: Bain, Toljan, Lustig, Tierney, Benkovic, Simunovic, Ajer, Izaguirre, Brown, Rogic, McGregor, Ntcham, Bitton, Forrest, Dembele, Sinclair, Hayes, Burke, Henderson, Edouard, Johnston, De Vries.