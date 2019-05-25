Team news: Tierney out for Celtic, Ikpeazu on Hearts bench

The Celtic and Hearts teams have been named for the Scottish Cup final.

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of the Scottish Cup final. SNS Group

Celtic are without Kieran Tierney as they look to clinch their third successive treble, while Uche Ikpeazu has lost his battle to be fit to start for Hearts but is on the bench.

Tierney will undergo surgery for a double hernia this week but it had been hoped he would be able to play in the final before his operation. Ikpeazu was one of a trio of Hearts players struggling to be fit but while he is benched, Peter Haring and Arnaud Djoum are fit to start.

Neil Lennon and Craig Levein have now named their teams for the final with Celtic youngster Mickey Johnston starting, with Aaron Hickey a surprise starter for Hearts.

Teenager Karamoko Dembele, who made his debut in the league against Hearts last week, is on the Celtic bench.

Celtic have Scott Bain in goal behind a back four of Jonny Hayes, Kristoffer Ajer, Jodi Simunovic and Mikael Lustig.

Scott Brown and Callum McGregor anchor the midfield, with Johnston, Tom Rogic and James Forrest playing behind striker Odsonne Edouard.

Zdenek Zlamal is in goal for Hearts with Michael Smith, John Souttar, Christophe Berra and Hickey in defence.

Djoum, Haring, Ryan Edwards and Jake Mulraney are in midfield with Sean Clare playing off Steven Maclean in attack.