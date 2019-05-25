Celtic seal 'treble treble' with cup final win over Hearts

Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Celtic made it a clean sweep of trophies once again.

Edouard scored twice to hand Celtic victory. SNS Group

Celtic have continued their record-breaking trophy run, sealing a third consecutive domestic treble with a cup final win over Hearts.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice after Ryan Edwards had put the Edinburgh side ahead, with the 2-1 victory leaving Celtic players and fans celebrating the 'treble treble'.

The first half brought little in the way of goalmouth action with neither side getting a grip of midfield or creating clear cut chances.

The second half saw early drama and from the unlikeliest of sources. Hearts midfielder Edwards, who had been out on loan at St Mirren earlier in the season and had only played three previous games for Hearts, scored just seven minutes after the restart.

Arnaud Djoum tried his luck with a shot but it instead found Sean Clare who played a deft backheel into Edwards' path and the Australian made no mistake.

The lead was short lived. In the 62nd minute referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot when Edouard went to ground under a challenge from Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal.

Edouard dusted himself off and took the spot-kick himself, firing a powerful shot to Zlamal's right to level the scores.

Celtic brought Olivier Ntcham and Scott Sinclair off the bench in search of a winner while Hearts introduced Oliver Bozanovic, Craig Wighton and Uche Ikpeazu but it was to be the treble chasers who would find success.

With eight minutes left to play a Hearts clearance was headed back up the park by Mikael Lustig. The hearts defence was caught flat footed and Edouard made a clever run to collect the ball.

The Frenchman strode into space and had plenty of side to pick his spot and fire the ball past Zlamal.



