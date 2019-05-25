Celtic offer Neil Lennon manager's job on permanent basis

The club made the announcement after winning the 'treble treble' against Hearts on Saturday.

Lennon has been offered the Celtic job. SNS Group

Celtic have offered Neil Lennon the manager's job on a permanent basis after the interim boss won the Scottish Cup.

The 2-1 win over Hearts at Hampden clinched a third successive clean sweep of domestic trophies for the Glasgow side, with Lennon in the dugout as league and Scottish Cup were delivered.

The Northern Irishman took over on an interim basis in February after Brendan Rodgers departed for Leicester City but said last week he didn't know if he would be in the job beyond the summer.

As fans and players celebrated the cup triumph, the club announced Lennon had been offered the job with the details set to be completed in the next few days.

More to follow...