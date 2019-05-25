Brown: Celtic players will learn from 'phenomenal' Lennon

The Celtic captain hailed his team-mates for their efforts in securing a third successive treble.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6041084406001-scott-brown.jpg" />

Celtic captain Scott Brown expressed his delight at news Neil Lennon has been offered the manager's job on a permanent basis and said players will learn from a born winner.

Lennon took the job on an interim basis in February and has since guided the club to the Premiership title and the Scottish Cup win that secured the 'treble treble'.

He was offered the job after full time at Hampden and Brown said the club has made a smart choice the squad will benefit from.

"It's great," he said. "He was phenomenal for me the first time around and he'll be phenomenal for the lads.

"They'll all learn because he's a winner. he wants to win trophies and he's in the right place for that.

"He'll have a little holiday, let his hair down, and then come in and there's a lot of recruitment to be done in the summer.

"He'll bring in new players, he'll bring in quality players. He's done that in the past with Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk so he's got a great eye for a player and I'm sure he'll do it again."

The Celtic skipper reflected on a tough match against hearts that finished with him lifting silverware at the national stadium and completing a remarkable achievement.

"Phenomenal," he said. "I think the lads have worked hard all season and we had to dig deep in some games.

"A lot of people have written us off and said we've not had a great season but we've won all three trophies that are there for us to win.

"There were people talking about Hearts winning the 'single single'. We believed in our dressing room that was never going to happen.

"We had to work hard and Hearts put us under a lot of pressure but we defended really, really well, especially when we went 1-0 down. They angered us a little bit when they went 1-0 up with half an hour to go but we knew we had it in us to score two goals.

"When we went in the dressing room at half-time Neil said 'If you go 1-0 down I believe you'll score two goals'. He was spot on."