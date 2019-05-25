Levein proud of Hearts players despite final defeat

The Hearts boss says his squad gave their all in their 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted he is "terribly disappointed" after his side let a 1-0 lead slip to lose to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Ryan Edwards had put the Edinburgh side ahead just after half time but a penalty from Odsonne Edouard brought Celtic level and the Frenchman pounced on a defensive lapse to score the winner.

Levein didn't hide how hard a blow that was as he spoke after the final whistle but he said his players had done everything that was asked of them.

"I'm just terribly disappointed to end up on the losing side," he said. "I'm very proud of the way the players performed today and I feel the pain that they feel and the supporters feel as well.

"We defended extremely well the whole match apart from a couple of occasions. The difficulty of course is that when you play against opposition who have very good players is that they tend to punish you.

"The plan today was to try if possible not to give up any opportunities. That was going particularly well and...

"It's very difficult today for me to be critical of anybody. I think they all tried ever so hard to implement the game plan.

"They did the running that they needed to do. They showed great composure in decent areas and I feel extremely disappointed for everybody."