Hickey: Final experience gives me confidence for future

The Hearts teenager impressed despite his side's 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

Hearts teenager Aaron Hickey shared fans' disappointment at their Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic but believes he can take plenty of positives from his Hampden experience.

The 16-yearold only made his debut in early May and was a surprise starter in Craig Levein's cup final team but showed why he has made the breakthrough from the academy to the first team squad.

He said he had savoured the atmosphere at the national stadium and said he took confidence from being handed a place in the side for the big occasion.

"It was a really good experience for me, both sets of fans were absolutely brilliant, just amazing," Hickey said.

"It gives me confidence but I still have to keep my head down, work every day in training and in the gym to get bigger and stronger."

He admitted his surprise at being included in the starting team and said that he had managed to set nerves aside to focus on his role.

"I was shocked," he said. " I couldn't believe it, I was just amazed and so happy.

"I was nervous before the game but I thought I had to keep calm because I have to do my best for the Hearts team. I felt alright.

"Liam Fox, the assistant coach, came over to me and set treat it as a normal game, it's just like a reserve match, forget about the cameras and that helped me a lot.

"Aaron Hughes as well, an experienced player as well gave me lots of confidence as well."