St Mirren secure Premiership status by beating Dundee Utd
United missed four penalties as St Mirren celebrated survival in a shoot-out win.
Paul McGinn and Mihai Popescu converted from the spot for the Saints, keeping Dundee United in the Championship for a fourth successive season.
Nicky Clark's penalty put United ahead in the first half but Danny Mullen levelled immediately in Paisley.
St Mirren's Duckens Nazon was then shown a straight red in extra-time before his side won the shoot-out.