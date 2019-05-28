Four Kilmarnock players in Clarke's first Scotland squad

The former Killie manager has included four Rugby Park stars in the 27-man squad.

Clarke: Four Kilmarnock players in first Scotland squad. SNS Group

New Scotland manager Steve Clarke has included four of his former Kilmarnock players in his first squad.

Stuart Findlay, Stephen O'Donnell, Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy have all been named in the 27-man squad to play Cyprus and Belgium in next month's Euro qualifiers.

On-loan Hibs striker Marc McNulty has also been included and Fulham star Tom Cairney will make a return to the national team set-up.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie have missed out due to injuries however Parkhead team-mates James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Bain have all been included as has on-loan Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan.

Title winning captain Scott Brown has retired from international football and striker Leigh Griffiths is continuing his comeback from his time off to deal with personal issues.

Aston Villa's play-off hero John McGinn is in the squad as is Norwich City star Kenny McLean.

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna and Hearts John Souttar have been named in defence alongside Charlie Mulgrew, Liam Palmer and Michael Devlin.

However, Hamburg defender David Bates, who started Alex McLeish's last two games, will miss out this time around.

Scotland will play Cyprus at Hampden on June 8 before travelling to Belgium to take on the number one ranked side in world football in Brussels three days later.

On the Kilmarnock quartet, Clarke said: "People will look at it and probably think, 'he's just picking players from Kilmarnock for the sake of it'. It's not true. All the boys deserve to be there.

"Stephen O'Donnell is an established player at right-back, seven caps. Stuart Findlay was in the last squad that Alex picked, Stuart has had a great season.

"We have one or two injury problems in the left-back position, Andy Robertson has still to get through the Champions League final, Kieran Tierney is out, Barry Douglas, who I spoke to, is also injured.

"So it was just a case of promoting Greg up from the very good performances he has had for Scotland Under-21s. He had a terrific season, probably the most consistent left-back in the SPL, so he deserves his chance.

"Up front I have a lot of injury problems and Eamonn Brophy was an obvious choice for me."

Clarke also confirmed his backroom staff would include his former Kilmarnock assistant Alex Dyer, who remains on the staff at Rugby Park.

Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid will also join the staff and Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods will continue in the role he filled under Clarke's predecessor, Alex McLeish.

