Draw made for season-opening League Cup group stage

Hearts take on Dundee United, while SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers face Dundee.

The draw has been made for the group stage of next season's League Cup.

A total of 40 teams have been split into eight groups, while the four European qualifiers - Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen - get a bye into the second round.

Among the standout ties, Hearts will play Dundee United, while newly promoted Ross County take on St Johnstone.

SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers will face Dundee, while St Mirren will take on Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

Celtic won last season's League Cup, beating Aberdeen 1-0 in the final.

Group A

Hearts

Dundee United

East Fife

Stenhousemuir

Cowdenbeath

Group B

St Johnstone

Ross County

Forfar

Brechin

Montrose

Group C

Hibs

Alloa

Stirling Albion

Arbroath

Elgin

Group D

Dundee

Inverness

Raith Rovers

Peterhead

Cove Rangers

Group E

Motherwell

Morton

Queen of the South

Annan

Dumbarton

Group F

Hamilton

Partick Thistle

Airdrieonians

Queen's Park

Clyde

Group G

Livingston

Ayr

Stranraer

Berwick Rangers

Falkirk

Group H