Draw made for season-opening League Cup group stage
Hearts take on Dundee United, while SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers face Dundee.
The draw has been made for the group stage of next season's League Cup.
A total of 40 teams have been split into eight groups, while the four European qualifiers - Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen - get a bye into the second round.
Among the standout ties, Hearts will play Dundee United, while newly promoted Ross County take on St Johnstone.
SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers will face Dundee, while St Mirren will take on Lowland League champions East Kilbride.
Celtic won last season's League Cup, beating Aberdeen 1-0 in the final.
Group A
- Hearts
- Dundee United
- East Fife
- Stenhousemuir
- Cowdenbeath
Group B
- St Johnstone
- Ross County
- Forfar
- Brechin
- Montrose
Group C
- Hibs
- Alloa
- Stirling Albion
- Arbroath
- Elgin
Group D
- Dundee
- Inverness
- Raith Rovers
- Peterhead
- Cove Rangers
Group E
- Motherwell
- Morton
- Queen of the South
- Annan
- Dumbarton
Group F
- Hamilton
- Partick Thistle
- Airdrieonians
- Queen's Park
- Clyde
Group G
- Livingston
- Ayr
- Stranraer
- Berwick Rangers
- Falkirk
Group H
- St Mirren
- Dunfermline
- Albion Rovers
- Edinburgh City
- East Kilbride