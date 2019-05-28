Kerr names team for Scotland's World Cup send-off

The friendly against Jamaica at Hampden is the last on home turf before France 2019.

A record crowd is expected at Hampden. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has named her side to face Jamaica in the squad's World Cup send-off at Hampden Park.

The match is the last before the team head out to France for group games against England, Japan and Argentina.

Lee Alexander starts in goal behind a back four of Kirsty Smith, Rachel Corsie, Jen Beattie and Nicola Docherty.

Kim Little, Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans start in midfield with Claire Emslie, Jane Ross and Erin Cuthbert in attack.

The remaining 12 players in the squad are on the bench and Kerr is sure to give game time to as many as possible with the opening World Cup game just 12 days away.

The crowd at Hampden Park is expected to be a record for the women's national team, with Kerr saying that breaking the 10,000 barrier would be a "watershed moment".

"It is the national stadium," she said. "It is what dreams are made of.

"Pre-World Cup, to lead the team out at Hampden, it doesn't get any better and, if we get that number as expected, I will have a little wry smile at the end of the game regardless."