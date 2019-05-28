Record crowd sees Scotland beat Jamaica at Hampden

A crowd of 18,555 gave Shelley Kerr's side the perfect send-off ahead of the World Cup.

Scotland came from behind to win at Hampden. SNS Group

Scotland warmed up for the World Cup with a 3-2 win over Jamaica in front of a record home crowd of 18,555.

The Reggae Girlz were in Scotland as the final opponents for the national team before they head to France for group games against England, Japan and Argentina. The Caribbean side took the lead early on and made Scotland work hard for their win.

The opening goal came after a defensive lapse allowed Khadija Shaw a glimpse of goal and her emphatic finish put the visitors ahead after just 15 minutes.

Scotland pushed back immediately with Caroline Weir and Kim Little both having chances but it was Erin Cuthbert who got the goal that their efforts deserved. The Chelsea star hit a powerful curling shot from all of 30 yards that goalkeeper Sydney Schneider got nowhere near.

Just a few minutes later Scotland were ahead. A free kick on the edge of the box gave Weir and opportunity and she lifted her shot over the wall and past Schneider to give Scotland a half-time lead.

A Sophie Howard error allowed Shaw a clear run on goal four minutes after the restart and the Jamaican forward strode on before lifting her shot into the net for her 30th international goal.

Both sides made changes with an eye on the tournament ahead but Scotland gained the upper hand with twenty minutes to go. A corner found Howard at the back post and her looping header was too good for substitute keeper Nicole McLure.

Kayla McCoy had a chance to level that Lee Alexander was equal to but Scotland saw out the remainder to take the applause of the crowd. They travel to France in good spirits but Kerr will see room for improvement after her side was troubled by a team 33 places below them in the rankings.



