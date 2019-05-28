  • STV
  • MySTV

Kerr thrilled by Scotland goals but wants mistakes fixed

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The national team boss was delighted with the backing Scotland received at Hampden.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said the backing of a huge Hampden crowd was a "watershed moment" for her side and was pleased overall with the team's 3-2 win over Jamaica.

The Reggae Girlz took the lead through Khadija Shaw before goals from Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir put the hosts ahead by half-time. 

Shaw equalised after the restart but Sophie Howard headed in a winner with 20 minutes to go before the team was cheered off by a record 18,555 crowd.

Kerr reflected on a game where Scotland showed their attacking threat but were undone by mistakes at the back and she said they would have to be worked before World Cup games against England, Japan and Argentina. 

"It was entertaining," she said.

"The three goals that we scored, I thought were really good. I'm really pleased with them. 

"I thought in spells of the game we played really, really well but... and there's always a but, I think there's still room for improvement. 

"I think we need to eradicate some of the mistakes that we made tonight because when we go to the World Cup we'll get punished. So there's something that we need to reflect on and improve on.

"But overall I think the pleasing thing is that we've generated a crowd of 18,555. I never thought I would see that in Scotland for the women's national team. It's a credit to the players.

"I'm delighted to win the game, that was our first target, and we entertained. The crowd got five goals tonight. I'm disappointed with two of them but not the other three."

Kerr also thanked the support, who turned out in record numbers to back the players, marking a huge moment in the development of the Scottish game.

She said: "Even for me personally, as a young kid growing up when girls didn't play football, there's two leagues now, about 200 players, about 12,000 participating.

"We managed to get 18,500 here to support us tonight and then beyond that we're going to the World Cup.

"It is a watershed moment for us.

"It just shows you what you can achieve with hard work and getting success.

"And I think the product on the pitch has been good. Throughout the campaign we've played really exciting football and we did that again tonight."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.