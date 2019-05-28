Kerr thrilled by Scotland goals but wants mistakes fixed

The national team boss was delighted with the backing Scotland received at Hampden.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said the backing of a huge Hampden crowd was a "watershed moment" for her side and was pleased overall with the team's 3-2 win over Jamaica.

The Reggae Girlz took the lead through Khadija Shaw before goals from Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir put the hosts ahead by half-time.

Shaw equalised after the restart but Sophie Howard headed in a winner with 20 minutes to go before the team was cheered off by a record 18,555 crowd.

Kerr reflected on a game where Scotland showed their attacking threat but were undone by mistakes at the back and she said they would have to be worked before World Cup games against England, Japan and Argentina.



"It was entertaining," she said.

"The three goals that we scored, I thought were really good. I'm really pleased with them.

"I thought in spells of the game we played really, really well but... and there's always a but, I think there's still room for improvement.

"I think we need to eradicate some of the mistakes that we made tonight because when we go to the World Cup we'll get punished. So there's something that we need to reflect on and improve on.

"But overall I think the pleasing thing is that we've generated a crowd of 18,555. I never thought I would see that in Scotland for the women's national team. It's a credit to the players.

"I'm delighted to win the game, that was our first target, and we entertained. The crowd got five goals tonight. I'm disappointed with two of them but not the other three."

Kerr also thanked the support, who turned out in record numbers to back the players, marking a huge moment in the development of the Scottish game.

She said: "Even for me personally, as a young kid growing up when girls didn't play football, there's two leagues now, about 200 players, about 12,000 participating.

"We managed to get 18,500 here to support us tonight and then beyond that we're going to the World Cup.

"It is a watershed moment for us.

"It just shows you what you can achieve with hard work and getting success.

"And I think the product on the pitch has been good. Throughout the campaign we've played really exciting football and we did that again tonight."