Cuthbert: Hampden wonder goal was beyond my wildest dreams

The Chelsea forward said she couldn't believe she found the net at the national stadium.

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert says her stunning goal against Jamaica was beyond her wildest dreams and thanked the fans who cheered her on from a record crowd.

The national team were 1-0 down to Jamaica in their last friendly before the World Cup when Cuthbert unleashed an unstoppable swerving shot from 30 yards to level the score.

Caroline Weir put the hosts ahead and Sophie Howard scored the winner after Jamaica pegged the Scots back again.

Cuthbert's goal was the standout moment on a memorable night and she admitted she had surprised herself.

"I struggle to find words to talk through it," she said. "I just remember getting it out of my feet, seeing a bit of space and I hit it.

"I think you see by my reaction that I didn't quite expect it to go in. I've done a lot of them in training and I've absolutely shanked them.

"It's nice for one of them to go in the back of the net, especially at Hampden in front of an incredible crowd."

A crowd of 18,555 cheered the side on and Cuthbert said that the whole occasion was something special for her.

"I've dreamt of playing at Hampden, I didn't get as far as dreaming of scoring a goal," she said. "But that's beyond my wildest dreams.

"It's an incredible feeling and I'm just so happy that my family got to witness it in the stands.

"It was such an amazing reception and I'm really thankful that we've got support like that. That really helps me during the game and really cheers me on.

"The fans deserve something to cheer about so I'm happy for them."