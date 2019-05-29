Brian Easton returns to Hamilton Accies for third spell

The defender has rejoined his first club after ending six-year stint at St Johnstone.

Brian Easter has rejoined Accies after leaving St Johnstone. SNS Group

Brian Easton has re-joined Hamilton for a third stint, the club has announced.

The 31-year-old is returning to the club where he started his career after a six-year stay with St Johnstone.

Easton made his New Douglas Park breakthrough in 2004 after emerging from the same youth team that produced James McCarthy and James McArthur.

The left-back was tipped for the big time alongside Accies' budding midfield starlets and made his move to Premier League outfit Burnley in 2009.

However, he found the going tough at Turf Moor and returned to Hamilton on loan in January 2010.

He joined Dundee 18 months later before moving to Perth after a single season at Dens.

His place in the Saints' history books was secured when he helped Tommy Wright's men claim the club's first ever major trophy with their 2014 Scottish Cup triumph.

However, a pelvic injury sustained in December 2017 ruled him out for a year and a half and he only made his St Johnstone return against Accies on the final day of the season.

Rice, though, is looking forward to having him back in Lanarkshire.

He said: "Brian is a fantastic addition to our squad, we are delighted to welcome him back to the club.

"He is an experienced senior player who knows how we work here at Hamilton.

"Brian is the type of person that can encourage and lead the younger players in the dressing room."

