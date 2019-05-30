Hughes and Sammon leave Hearts as Tynecastle contracts end

Demetri Mitchell and Conor Shaughnessy have also left the club after their loans expired.

Hughes leaves Hearts after two-and-a-half years at the club. SNS Group

Aaron Hughes and Conor Sammon have both left Hearts after their Tynecastle contracts came to an end.

Veteran defender Hughes, who holds a British record for caps after 112 appearances for Northern Ireland, joined the club on a short-term deal in 2017 but signed two further contracts as Craig Levein utilised the 39-year-old's experience.

Sammon moved to the club three years ago but was unable to secure a first team place and went out on loan to Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle. He scored twice in 27 games.

Demetri Mitchell leaves Hearts to return to parent club Manchester United. The full-back made 27 appearances over two loan spells but saw this season curtailed by injury.

And Leeds United's Conor Shaughnessy, who moved to Edinburgh on loan in January, also returns south.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.