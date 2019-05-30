Kilmarnock draw up shortlist of six managerial candidates

The Rugby Park club want an experienced boss and plan to interview next week.

Major shareholder Billy Bowie met with fellow directors on Thursday. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have drawn up a shortlist of six candidates for the vacant manager's position and will begin interviews next week as they look to appoint a successor to Steve Clarke, STV has learned.

Clarke left after the final league game of the season to take up the role of Scotland boss, leaving the club with the job of replacing a manager who had secured a record points total in the top flight and taken the club into Europe for the first time in 18 years.

Kilmarnock held a board meeting on Thursday specifically to move their search forward.

Major shareholder Billy Bowie, Phyliss McLeish and Cathy Jamieson considered over 60 applications, which they have now whittled down to six names.

The club are keen to appoint an experienced manager with a substantial track record.

Interviews will start next week with the club not hurried but aware of the short timescale before their return to action.

Players will report for pre-season training on June 20 with Kilmarnock's first Europa League qualifier scheduled for July 11.

Four Kilmarnock players have been called up to Clarke's first Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium. Stephen O'Donnell, Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy are in the group preparing for the games on June 6 and 11.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.