Hibs complete signing of defender Adam Jackson 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The 25-year old is moving to Easter Road after his contract at Barnsley ended.

Paul Heckingbottom has snapped up his former Barnsley player.
Hibernian have announced their second signing of the summer, adding defender Adam Jackson to Paul Heckingbottom's squad.

Jackson joins under freedom of contract after reaching the end of his deal at Barnsley, where he played for three seasons.

The 25-year old completed a medical at Hibs' training ground and joins Scott Allan in committing to the club for next season.

Jackson will be reunited with Heckingbottom, who signed him at Oakwell.

"I'm really pleased we have been able to get the deal for Adam over the line," the manager told the club's official website.

"The fact it's come so early in the summer is hopefully indicative of the work that has gone on and is going on behind the scenes here. It also shows Adam's own enthusiasm to play for Hibernian.

"I know all about Adam's qualities having signed him in the first place for Barnsley and he was one I was set on bringing to Easter Road.

"Adam initially caught my eye when he excelled at a young age in League Two with Hartlepool United and I watched him for a long time before signing him for Barnsley.

"Adam has a real physical presence. He is strong in the air and understands how we want to defend and how we look to play out from the back. So, he's ideally suited to the way we like to play."

Jackson took in the final Edinburgh derby of the season and said he was eager to get started in the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm delighted to be joining Hibernian," he said. "With the stature of the club and having worked with Paul previously it was a no-brainer for me.

"I know what he expects of me and I know what I can deliver for him.

"I obviously got a glimpse of what to expect when I was up for the game against Hearts and I'm looking forward to experience it all myself when I report back with the rest of the boys in three weeks."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.