James McPake appointed as new manager of Dundee

The former player has been named as Jim McIntyre's permanent successor at Dens Park.

McPake is the new Dundee boss. SNS Group

Dundee have appointed former player James McPake as their new manager.

Jimmy Nicholl has left St Mirren to take up a position as McPake's assistant.

The club sacked Jim McIntyre in early May following Dundee's relegation to the Championship, with McPake taking charge of the first team for their final game of the season.

A search was launched for a new manager with Inverness claiming that an illegal approach was made to John Robertson.

Alloa's Jim Goodwin had discussions with the club but Dundee announced on Friday that McPake has been given the job on a permanent basis.

The 34-year-old began his playing career with Livingston before spells at Morton, Coventry and Hibs.

He signed for Dundee in 2014 but saw his career cut short by a serious knee injury and moved into coaching at the club.

McPake will now be tasked with leading the team back to the Premiership and rebuilding the side after a disastrous season that brought only five wins from 38 league games.