Neil Lennon confirmed as new manager of Celtic

Lennon will lead Celtic next season. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has accepted the Celtic job and signed a new contract with the Scottish champions.

Lennon had returned to Celtic in February after the departure of Brendan Rodgers, taking charge of the first team until the end of the season.

After securing the club's eighth consecutive title and lifting the Scottish Cup to win a third treble in a row, Lennon was offered the job on a long-term basis by Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell at Hampden during the celebrations.

The details have now been ironed out and Lennon has accepted the job of leading the title defence next season. He has signed a 12-month rolling contract.

John Kennedy will be assistant manager, with Damien Duff as first-team coach.

"It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again," Lennon told Celtic's official website. "I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world - an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

"When I was asked to take over in February, I felt it was my duty to do so. Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.

"I was delighted with the way the players stuck to their task and delivered another historic success, which is unlikely to ever be repeated. I was also delighted to receive such great support from our fans since returning, something for which I will be forever grateful.

"In the space of just a few weeks, trophy day at Celtic Park and securing the treble treble at Hampden are two of my greatest days in football.

"The energy, total commitment and passion from our supporters, the effort, the talent and desire from our players. It's these qualities which make our club great and deliver such historic occasions.

"I want to be part of delivering more of these great days and great achievements and I look forward to working with the players, the staff and the fans to make this happen."

Lawwell said: "We're delighted to name Neil as our new manager. Neil stepped up to the plate and answered our call in February, and in the difficult circumstances, played a huge part in delivering the treble to Celtic.

"We have known Neil as a player, captain, coach and manager. He has brought great success to Celtic in the past and we're sure he'll do so again in the future. He's a Celtic man, a winner and someone we're delighted again to have as part of the club.

"Neil has a great record in identifying players, and he has already been working hard in this area as we look to strengthen the squad this summer. We're all looking forward to a positive future together."