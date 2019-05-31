  • STV
  • MySTV

Flying the flag: The Scot keeping World Cup players in line

Ronnie Charters

Assistant referee Kylie Cockburn is heading to the Women's World Cup this summer.

Scotland may be gripped with World Cup fever, but it's not just Shelley Kerr and her players heading to France.

The nation has another representative at the tournament, with Premiership assistant referee Kylie Cockburn part of the FIFA officiating team for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old has been a top-flight official for four years, last running the line in Celtic's trophy day win over Hearts.

Cockburn, who started her refereeing career 11 years ago, is also a community safety officer with Police Scotland and admits she has found it difficult to balance her work and refereeing commitments.

But after some impressive performances in the SPFL, Cockburn was selected to travel to France and admits she's ready for the highlight of her career when she runs the line at the World Cup.

She told STV News:"It's been three years in the making.

"Since December when I found out I was going it's been all hands to the pump, training every day. We train six days a week and then you have match day as well."

Cockburn said she couldn't believe she had been selected as part of the band of officials taking charge at the biggest tournament in the game.

"I was in Uruguay at the Under-17s World Cup," she said. "I was there for a month and on December 2 I was flying back from Uruguay to Glasgow and as soon as I landed and switched my phone on I had a call from the SFA saying I had been appointed to the Women's World Cup.

"I was like 'unbelievable!'. Gobsmacked."

"My husband Davie is a referee and when we first met he was refereeing and I was playing football.

"He said 'You're not going to get to the World Cup as a player, so why don't you try and referee'. I thought 'I'll give it a go'.

"The nerves I had for my first game, an under-8s seven-a-side game, were probably bigger than what I have for France."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.