Flying the flag: The Scot keeping World Cup players in line

Assistant referee Kylie Cockburn is heading to the Women's World Cup this summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6043156851001-kylie-cockburn.jpg" />

Scotland may be gripped with World Cup fever, but it's not just Shelley Kerr and her players heading to France.

The nation has another representative at the tournament, with Premiership assistant referee Kylie Cockburn part of the FIFA officiating team for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old has been a top-flight official for four years, last running the line in Celtic's trophy day win over Hearts.

Cockburn, who started her refereeing career 11 years ago, is also a community safety officer with Police Scotland and admits she has found it difficult to balance her work and refereeing commitments.

But after some impressive performances in the SPFL, Cockburn was selected to travel to France and admits she's ready for the highlight of her career when she runs the line at the World Cup.

She told STV News:"It's been three years in the making.

"Since December when I found out I was going it's been all hands to the pump, training every day. We train six days a week and then you have match day as well."

Cockburn said she couldn't believe she had been selected as part of the band of officials taking charge at the biggest tournament in the game.

"I was in Uruguay at the Under-17s World Cup," she said. "I was there for a month and on December 2 I was flying back from Uruguay to Glasgow and as soon as I landed and switched my phone on I had a call from the SFA saying I had been appointed to the Women's World Cup.

"I was like 'unbelievable!'. Gobsmacked."

"My husband Davie is a referee and when we first met he was refereeing and I was playing football.

"He said 'You're not going to get to the World Cup as a player, so why don't you try and referee'. I thought 'I'll give it a go'.

"The nerves I had for my first game, an under-8s seven-a-side game, were probably bigger than what I have for France."