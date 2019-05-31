Lennon eyeing 'quadruple treble' after accepting job

The Celtic boss plans changes in the summer and is aiming for the Champions League.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6043280385001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Neil Lennon says Celtic will be targeting a quadruple treble and is eyeing 'ten in a row' after signing a 12-month rolling contract to return as permanent manager of the club.

Lennon was offered the job after guiding the team to their eighth successive title win and the Scottish Cup final victory that sealed the 'treble treble'.

Now his appointment as permanent boss has been confirmed, the manager says his immediate concern is masterminding a successful defence of all three domestic trophies next season.

Asked what challenges lay in wait, Lennon said: "Trying to win a fourth treble.



"I think that's the big challenge. Trying to be the dominant team in the country and obviously we want to progress our own players through the ranks.

"We're already looking at some of the younger players who have done exceptionally well, and obviously recruitment will be important because there will be players leaving. We're going to freshen things up a little bit."



Lennon kickstarted Celtic's title run during his first spell in charge from 2010 to 2014 and he will be working towards a record-equalling ninth consecutive title and, he hopes, a tenth.

"It's important for the club so that means it's important for me, and the supporters and the players. We really should be talking about going into the tenth in a row because in my first year we let one go, so I think i'm owed one.

"That'll be what I'll try and do - bring nine first and foremost, allied with the domestic cups and obviously we would like to make inroads into the Champions League. That's a difficult thing to do but not insurmountable."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6043283224001-peter-lawwell.jpg" />

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell reiterated his reasons for offering Lennon the job, citing the Northern Irishman's passion, ability and experience of the club and the city.

He said that Lennon would be backed in the transfer market this summer, with the squad needing a revamp.

"You'll be fed up hearing me say this again but every transfer window we want to come out stronger," Lawwell said.

"We'll be doing all we can, within our financial restraints, but we realise that the squad needs freshened, it probably needs strengthened.

"We've actually been working on it since February, looking at options, making enquiries so we've been planning ahead and we know the direction we want to go in, particularly in some positions".