Anton Ferdinand among twelve St Mirren departures

The defender has left St Mirren Park after his contract with Oran Kearney's side expired.

Anton Ferdinand has left St Mirren. SNS Group

St Mirren have announced the departure of 12 members of their first team squad and face a major rebuilding job this summer.

Among the departures are Anton Ferdinand and Simeon Jackson, whose contracts have expired.

Anders Dreyer, Brad Lyons, Danny Rogers, Duckens Nazon, Jordan Holmes, Kyle McAllister, Laurentiu Corbu, Lee Hodson and Mihai Popescu have all returned to their parent clubs at the end of loan spells in Paisley while full-back Adam Eckersley has moved to Airdrieonians.

"I'd personally like to thank all of the players for their efforts during their time at St Mirren and wish them all the best for the future," manager Oran Kearney said. "We are working hard behind the scenes as we look add to the squad."

Former West Ham defender Ferdinand had joined the Paisley club as a free agent in September and renewed his short term deal in January. Jackson also joined the club after the appointment of Kearney as manager and scored six goals.

St Mirren finished in 11th place in the Premiership but won their play-off against Dundee United to keep their top flight status.

