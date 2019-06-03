Scotland stars 'incredibly proud' of Andy Robertson

Stuart Armstrong applauded his former Dundee United teammate on Champions League success.

Stuart Armstrong has said the squad are "incredibly proud" of captain Andy Robertson after the Liverpool defender became a Champions League winner.

Robertson was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side as they defeated Spurs 2-0 in Madrid to become European champions.

And Southampton midfielder Armstrong, who was Robertson's teammate at Dundee United six years ago, applauded his success.

"It's an unbelievable achievement," he said. "Especially when I think back to when he came to Dundee United as a very young boy, who no one knew much about, and had a great season there.

"He's just gone from strength to strength.

"When you see him playing at Liverpool it's the same as when he was playing at Tannadice and probably the same as he played when he was five years old.

"He's just got that natural ability."

The Scotland squad have begun training at Oriam ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium and though Robertson will be late in joining the players after his exploits in Spain, he's likely to receive a hero's welcome.

"As a group, because he's such an important individual and good guy, we're all so delighted for him," Armstrong said.

"It's something he should be so incredibly proud of because we all are."

"It's great to have that accolade in amongst the squad and have that quality available to us, and the other guys in the squad, too," the former Celtic player said. "There's a positive feeling and we are very much looking forward to the next couple of games."

