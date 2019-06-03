Alex Dyer: Pleasure principle can help Scotland thrive

The Scotland assistant says hard work and enjoyment are the keys to success.

Scotland assistant Alex Dyer believes effort and taking pleasure in their work can help the national team step up to the challenges of Euro 2020 qualification.

Dyer has been reunited with former Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke in the Scotland set-up and the pair took charge of their first training session on Monday alongside fellow coach Steven Reid.

Clarke and Dyer enjoyed unprecedented success together at Rugby Park and the coach believes the same simple principles can help revive the national team.

"The most important thing is to enjoy it," Dyer said. "We know we need to improve on results but that'll come if it's a happy camp.

"If everyone's happy, I'm sure it'll follow.

"We went into Kilmarnock and there was only one direction - to go up. That's the mindset you have.

"Training is so important. It's not just about the games, the training is important to give everyone the right information, to make sure everyone fights and chases and covers every inch of that pitch.

"That's the main message. That you've got a job to do and that you do it to the best of your ability."

Dyer holds a belief there are good times ahead for the team and he says that is based on how Clarke works and the idea that they can gather the most talented players and get them working to their maximum.

"I know it'll work because I'm confident in the manager," he said. "I'm confident in the group of players we have.

"We will give it 100% and that's all you can do. Prepare yourself in the best possible way and then what follows will follow.

"That's what we did at Kilmarnock. We came in every day, worked hard and gave the players the belief that they could go on, do the best they can and reach another level.

"That's what we want to do here as well. Get the players together and go forward with it."

