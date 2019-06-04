Taylor: Scotland players will benefit from Clarke's focus

The Kilmarnock full-back says players will know their roles in a 'solid' Scotland side.

New Scotland call-up Greg Taylor believes Steve Clarke can only improve the national side and says his old boss has brought his Kilmarnock methods into his new role.

Clarke left Killie at the end of the season to take the Scotland job and faces an instant challenge with a Euro 2020 qualification double-header against Cyprus and Belgium.

His selection included four of his former Kilmarnock players, with left-back Taylor pulled into the senior squad for the first time.

That familiarity has been a boost for the 21-year-old, who said there was no difference in his first training session, with Clarke approaching international management the same way he treated club football.

"The gaffer won't change for no-one," Taylor said."He is his own man, that's for sure.

"I certainly saw that today. There was no difference.

"We know what the gaffer can do and he doesn't need to prove it to anyone, certainly not us. I've worked under him for 18 months and learned an awful lot.

"I think he can only benefit the other players. They'll look forward to working with him and we're going to enjoy it."

Taylor says that Clarke's hands-on, detail-oriented style would deliver because it gives players clear instructions and a place in a system that can build confidence and get results.

"He's brilliant," the defender said. "He's said himself he loves being on the training field and he is really good on it.

"He's exact, to the point and so you know your roles within the team and within your job. He is good.

"He'll give us a base to start from. He'll work from his back four up and have a solidity.

"We'll be harder to beat, I hope, and have a goal threat to go and win games."