Aberdeen sign Welsh international midfielder Ryan Hedges

The Barnsley wide player will move to Pittodrie on a three-year deal in July.

Signing: Ryan Hedges. Getty

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges on a three-year deal.

The Welsh international has signed a pre-contract agreement and will formally move to Pittodrie on July 1.

Hedges is Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes' first signing of the close season as he looks to improve his side for the Europa League qualifiers.

The 23-year-old told the club's official website: "I am quite close with Danny Ward who came here, and he didn't have a bad word to say.

"He said if this move ever came about I should take it with both hands- and I'm here."

Hedges played for Swansea, Yeovil Town and Stevenage before his move to Barnsley in 2017. He made 21 appearances for the Tykes last season.

The winger also has three international caps for Wales and was man of the match in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago last season.

