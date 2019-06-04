Celtic launch investigation after transfer targets leaked

The documents show potential new Celtic signings and players they might be willing to sell.

Neil Lennon and Peter Lawwell plan to add to the Celtic squad this summer. SNS

Celtic have launched an internal investigation after the club's summer transfer targets were leaked online.

Pictures of documents listing players the champions might be interested in signing have been shared on social media.

They also suggest that Celtic would consider selling certain players if their valuation is matched.

The document was drawn up during a recruitment meeting in April attended by the Parkhead club's hierarchy and key members of the coaching staff.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and chief executive Peter Lawwell have previously said they were expecting to sign a number of new players this summer.

A host of players have already left the club after their contracts and loan deals expired.

