'Deals won't be affected': Boyd plays down Celtic leak

The Celtic ambassador insists a leak of transfer targets will be dealt with by the club.

Boyd was attending the Glasgow Schools' Football Association finals. SNS Group

Celtic ambassador Tom Boyd has played down the impact of a leak of the club's transfer targets, saying it won't affect Neil Lennon strengthening the team this summer.

A three-page club document was leaked online, detailing possible recruitment and departures position by position and minuting actions to be taken after an April meeting attended by manager Lennon, his coaching staff, then head of recruitment Lee Congerton and others.

Celtic have launched an internal investigation into the leak but many supports have been questioning whether the information being in the public domain will affects the club's transfer dealings this summer.

Boyd insists the issue is not serious and the leak will be traced and dealt with accordingly.

"Somebody wanted their moment in the spotlight and to get an exclusive," he said. "For me, it isn't an issue.

"It's what you do on the football park, not what you do in the transfer market that gets you success. All these wee things are nothing.

'It's not a problem and the club will get on with our business behind the scenes and get to where they want to go.' Tom Boyd

"The club have been run superbly and professionally in recent years so they'll get to the bottom of things. Not an issue."

The former Celtic and Scotland defender was not convinced there would be any significant impact on incoming players, believing the players targeted by the club will have changed in the time since the meeting took place.

"No matter what, that list will not be the definitive list," he said. "It'll probably be an early stage list or whatever.

"Things can change right up to the last moment on transfer days and other things will develop. Other people become available depending on who's leaving.

"It's not a problem and the club will get on with our business behind the scenes and get to where they want to go.

"There's an instance of some targets [becoming known] but that happens all the time. Agents talk to people and they pass on information that sends it out and that's how you get rumours.

"Somebody's family member might pass on information. These things get out all the time. But the club will deal with that in an appropriate manner. There'll be lots of other targets."

'We're in a very favourable position. We've just come off a treble treble, we'll have the basis of the team, the majority of the team still available to us.' Tom Boyd

Boyd did acknowledge this summer could be a time of change for the squad after their 'treble treble' success, with chief executive Peter Lawwell having said that the squad needed refreshing and Lennon aiming to make some changes to personnel.

"We're in a very favourable position," Boyd said. "We've just come off a treble treble, we'll have the basis of the team, the majority of the team still available to us.

"And there'll be changes, which happens at a football club.

"We want to get that nine in a row, to get that done and we've had an unbelievable last three seasons.

"Whether it's strengthening, adding players or freshness to the team, that's somewhere every manager wants to go. His transfer budget, who is available, what players want to come to Scotland, all that is what every manager is looking for in trying to strengthen.

"We at this club have done that better than most in recent years and everybody in that club knows where we want to be. We'll all be pulling in the same direction: the support, the management and the board."

