Scotland squad head to France for World Cup opener

Shelley Kerr's side will take on England on Sunday for their first ever women's World Cup.

The Scotland squad are flying out to France to take part in their first ever women's World Cup.

Shelley Kerr's side will travel from Glasgow Airport to their French base on Wednesday in the lead up to the tournament opener against England.

The Scots will take on the Auld Enemy in Nice on Sunday as the World Cup gets officially underway.

It will be the first time any Scottish side has played at a World Cup since the men's side exited at the group stage in 1998.

Five days after the England game they will then take on Japan who finished runner-up to the USA in Canada fours years ago.

Then on June 19 they will take on Argentina in the Parc des Princes, Paris, in what will be there final group game.

The South Americans, who are the currently the 37th best team in the world, are the lowest ranked side in the tough group.

England are the highest ranked team in the group in 3rd place and one of the favourites to win the whole tournament with Japan currently sitting in 7th place.

Scotland, who are 20th on the Fifa list, travel to the tournament on a high after a 3-2 victory over Jamaica in front of a record crowd at Hampden Stadium in their final warm-up match.

With star players like Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Man City's Caroline Weir they will be hopeful of being the first Scotland team to get through a World Cup group stage - something the men's side have never managed in eight attempts.

World Cup fixtures

Sunday June 9: Scotland vs England. 5pm. Nice.

Friday June 14: Scotland vs Japan. 2pm. Rennes.

Wednesday June 20: Scotland vs Argentina. Paris.

