Falkirk chief executive stands down after abuse from fans

Craig Campbell had been targeted with verbal and online abuse and threats this season.

Falkirk FC's chief executive has left the club after suffering online abuse from fans.

Craig Campbell made the decision to step down after an "exceptionally disappointing" season in which he became target of supporters' frustrations, the club said in a statement.

Former club chairman Martin Ritchie made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, he said: "Following a prolonged period of public verbal and online abuse, some of which reached very personal levels, and some of a threatening nature, Craig has taken the decision to leave his post for the sake of both himself and his family.

"Whilst we understand supporter frustrations at results on the pitch, it is extremely disappointing that a member of staff has been subjected to such abuse from a minority of fans.

"We would like to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time with the club and wish him the very best for the future."

Mr Campbell's achievements include bringing in £1.5million of investment for the South Stand Gym and a new bar and community area, the Woodlands Games Hall and pitch, and a new pitch being built at the east side of the Falkirk Stadium.

