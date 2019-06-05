Scotland on their way to France for first World Cup

Shelley Kerr's squad took off from Glasgow Airport ahead of Sunday's clash with England.

The Scotland squad prepare to board their flight.

Scotland have travelled to France for their first ever appearance in the women's World Cup.

Shelley Kerr's squad left Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday for France, ahead of their tournament opener against England on Sunday.

The Scots - featuring the likes of Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Man City's Caroline Weir - will then take on Japan and Argentina as they bid to reach the knockout stage.

More than 18,000 fans turned out at Hampden for their send-off match against Jamaica last week, which Scotland won 3-2.

Scotland's schedule

Sunday, June 9: Scotland v England. 5pm. Nice.

Friday, June 14: Scotland v Japan. 2pm. Rennes.

Wednesday, June 20: Scotland v Argentina. Paris.

