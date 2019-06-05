  • STV
Lee Alexander: If England expects, we'll be too strong

STV

Scotland went down 6-0 to England in previous meeting at the European Championships in 2017.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander has warned England to expect much stronger opponents than last time the Auld Enemy met at a major championship.

The sides will clash in their opening World Cup group stage match in Nice on Sunday - two years after a Euro 2017 meeting ended in a 6-0 stroll for England.

Alexander says England, managed by ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville, will be taking a big risk if they expect another walkover.

"That's in the past," said Alexander, who has taken over from Scotland's record cap holder Gemma Fay as manager Shelley Kerr's first-choice keeper.

Lee Alexander saves a penalty against Poland during qualifying.
Lee Alexander saves a penalty against Poland during qualifying. SNS

"We've changed in so many ways. The backroom staff is different, so are a lot of the players and our performances along the way too.

"That result happened, yeah. It was two years ago but we're in a different place now.

"We can learn from experiences and that match was our first taste of tournament football at the senior level - but I don't think we need to look back too much at that.

"We know what we're capable of. We know England are going in as favourites and that we're the underdogs, but that suits us."

Alexander admitted she was left in awe as a list of A-list Scottish personalities took time out to wish the squad all the best.

The Scots smashed their record home attendance last week when 18,555 turned out to see them beat Jamaica at Hampden.

Among the crowd were First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, tennis coach Judy Murray and new Scotland men's boss Steve Clarke, who all paid the team a visit in their dressing room after the match.

The Glasgow City stopper said: "We want to do everything we can to make Scotland proud so to have the men's coach come in and offer us his support was great.

"Steve was also in our changing room after the match at Hampden against Jamaica to offer a few words of wisdom and we're so thankful for that support.

"He told us we shouldn't have conceded goals against Jamaica! It's nice that he was honest with us."

