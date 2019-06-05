Celtic plan new indoor 'football arena' at training centre

Scottish champions have applied for planning permission to redevelop Barrowfield base.

All Celtic squads will use the new facilities. SNS

Celtic are planning to build an indoor "football arena" as part of a huge expansion of their training centre in Glasgow.

The Scottish champions have applied for planning permission for a major redevelopment of the base, in the east end of the city.

They said the indoor facility would be "one of the largest in Scotland" and feature a full-sized artificial pitch.

Celtic also want to build spectator facilities, a new gym and changing rooms at the Barrowfield site.

The club said in a statement: "The new indoor facility will allow training opportunities, particularly in poor weather for the Celtic first team.

"The complex will also be used by Celtic's women's teams and all academy teams.

"Ultimately, the new site will feature two full-sized outdoor grass pitches, two first-class artificial pitches, both outdoor and indoor, as well as an outdoor warm-up area.

"The new development will complement Celtic's established first-team training base at Lennoxtown, which was opened in 2007 and has been a huge success.

"These new developments will further enhance the opportunities for all club teams, offering hugely improved facilities and a brand new, first-class training environment."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.